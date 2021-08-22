Trump calls US departure from Afghanistan a great humiliation | Abroad

Trump called Biden’s move “the greatest foreign policy humiliation” in US history. “Biden’s failed departure from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of incompetence by a national leader,” he told supporters at a rally in Cullman, Alabama.

Abandonment

The Trump administration struck a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of US troops during negotiations in Doha, Qatar last year. However, Trump says Biden did not buy into the plan his cabinet worked out during the pullout. “It was not a withdrawal, it was a total surrender,” said the former president. The Republican added that the Taliban respected him and that the capture of Afghanistan would not have happened if he was still president. “We could have left with honor. We should have done it. Instead, we’ll walk away with the opposite of honor, ”Trump said.

Earlier this week, the former president had already said he believed his successor should step down due to the Taliban’s rapid conquest of Afghanistan. In a statement, Trump said “it is time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen.”