Trump and his children charged with fraud

Donald Trump (right) with his children (left to right) Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka. All four were charged with fraud and fraud. Image access point

The New York State Attorney’s Office, which filed a civil suit in front of a Manhattan judge, says the Trump Organization was guilty of ‘numerous instances of fraud and falsification’ in preparing its financial statements between 2011 and 2021. These declarations have been issued for potential business partners, banks and tax authorities.

According to prosecutor Letitia James, the purpose of the fraud was to paint the value of Trump’s real estate (including luxury hotels, golf courses and office complexes in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington D.C.) as low or as high as possible in order to get the tax. favorable breaks or loans to acquire. The forgery involved billions of dollars. In addition to Trump and the Trump Organization, his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, and two former company executives (Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney) have also been charged.

‘politically motivated’



Donald Trump himself denies all the allegations. His lawyers describe the civil case as a politically motivated attempt to paint the Republican ex-president in a bad light. Attorney General James is a Democrat. “Today’s case is not focused on the facts or the law, it is purely focused on the political agenda of the prosecutor,” said Alina Habba, one of Trump’s attorneys.

The Trump clan has done everything to thwart the investigation for the past three years. The Trumps used numerous delaying tactics to evade subpoenas and questioning, according to prosecutor James. Trump himself refused to answer questions from the court in early August. He invoked his constitutional right not to incriminate himself more than four hundred times.

Trump’s children also tried in every possible way to avoid the investigation. Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump refused to testify, and did so only after being compelled to do so by a judge. Brother Eric invoked his right to remain silent more than five hundred times in 2020 as a witness.

Presidential elections 2024



The lawsuit filed Wednesday appears to be the most serious legal obstacle to the political ambitions of Trump, who may want to run again on behalf of the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election, but it is by no means the only lawsuit. against him.

For example, there is a criminal case against Trump for allegedly taking classified White House documents. Based on these suspicions, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. In Georgia, a criminal case is pending against Trump for his 2020 attempts to influence the state’s election outcome. A Manhattan prosecutor is also pursuing a criminal case against the Trump Organization for tax evasion. The company reportedly made payments to employees off the books. In this case, former CEO Weisselberg pleaded guilty. He will testify against the company.