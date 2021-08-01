Triathletes miss Olympic medal | sport

The Netherlands had to give in 53 seconds to the winning team of Great Britain. The American quartet finished 14 seconds behind the winner. France’s delay at the finish was 23 seconds.

Kingma kicked off for the Netherlands and started strong. She came out of the water in second position and ended up forming a leading group with Great Britain, Germany and the United States. After Kingma, it’s Van der Stel’s turn. It seemed good for the Netherlands for a long time and a medal seemed possible for a long time.

Klamer was the third in action. It keeps the Netherlands in fourth position, but cannot prevent Great Britain, the United States and France from running further. The final deal was for Van Egdom, who secured fourth place for the Netherlands thanks to a strong final sprint. Not quite a medal, but nevertheless a very good performance from the triathletes.

The mixed relay is a new discipline at the Games. Teams of two men and women completed a small triathlon of 300 meters of swimming, 7 kilometers of cycling and 2 kilometers of running in the form of a relay.

