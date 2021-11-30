Travel easier and cheaper with an ESTA to the cycling town of Fayetteville, America

The cyclo-cross world championships are scheduled for January in Fayetteville. The city has a strong connection to sport and offers many interesting challenges for cycling enthusiasts. To get there in America, you can use an ESTA.

This article contains sponsored content.

Fayetteville is a city of approximately 90,000 residents, making it the second largest city in the state of Arkansas. The city is located in the middle of the Ozarks, a mountainous region located in the middle of the United States. Fayetteville is also known for the presence of the University of Arkansas, which has a major impact on the demographics of the city.

The city has a strong link with sport. In addition to hosting the cyclo-cross world championships next year, the place is known as the “track capital of the world”. It has to do with the success of the university’s athletes in the field of running. The university’s program has already seen the men’s American champions to be 41 times in total. In the women’s league, Arkansas athletes have been the nation’s top five times since 2015. The city is also home to the Arkansas Razorbacks American football team.

Cycling in Fayetteville

Fayetteville also has a lot to offer cycling enthusiasts. You have the rough roads of the Ozark Mountains, characterized by the many lakes and streams. In addition, the area around Fayetteville offers many local ATV trails, in some cases even hand-built. The city itself has been voted the most cycle-friendly in the entire state of Arkansas.

The popularity of bicycles has increased dramatically in recent years. This applies to people who see cycling as a hobby as well as to people who use it as a means of transportation to school or work. The University of Arkansas Cycling Club is now the fastest growing association on campus, thanks in part to the success of its own Arkansas Classic. Runners from over ten states come to run here.

The organization of the World Cyclocross Championship also recommends the Razorback Regional Greenway. This 40 mile route runs from Kessler Mountain Regional Park to Northwest Arkansas. In Fayetteville, the “Voie Verte” passes through restaurants, historic sites, brasseries, shops and much more.

Traveling to America with an ESTA

Anyone traveling to Fayetteville, or any other place in the United States of America, needs authorization in the form of a visa or ESTA. A Apply for ESTA is faster, easier and cheaper than with a visa. For this digital travel authorization, all you need to do is complete a digital questionnaire, after which it is sometimes granted within sixty minutes.

A ESTA is valid for two years after grant. The advantage of an ESTA is that you can make an unlimited number of trips to America. However, one condition is that the trip lasts no more than ninety days. If the authorization has expired, a new request can be made.