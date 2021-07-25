Transport to Jupiter’s moon will net SpaceX $ 178 million

The spacecraft, the Clipper, will be brought to Europe by a Falcon Heavy rocket. He’s the most powerful launcher around, Reuters news agency reports.

Not with your own means of transport

Initially, the mission was to use NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, but it was delayed and the budget was exceeded.

In exchange for transport and everything that goes with it, the US space agency is now transferring $ 178 million (€ 151.2 million) to SpaceX, merge NASA .

First mission to the moon of Jupiter

The launch will not take place until 2024, from the famous NASA launch pad in Cape Canaveral, in the US state of Florida. This is the first mission to the moon of Jupiter.

This moon is approximately 630 million kilometers from Earth. The trip is expected to last more than five years.