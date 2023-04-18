Basketball Australia had assembled a panel of experts to look into the matter. The union said it was a “complex area” and the panel ruled Rogers was ineligible to compete.

“As a governing body, we recognize that we are always on the path of education and understanding. To help us develop our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and guidance based on her experiences,” Basketball said. Australia in a statement. “The balance between inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be complex. We thank those involved who maintained their integrity and respect throughout the process.”

Dream

According to the union, transgender players are reviewed on a case-by-case basis to see if the player is eligible. Rodgers hopes to be able to compete in the women’s competition at a later date. “This is not the end of my story, but the start of a new chapter. I’m not giving up on my dreams,” Rodgers, 24, wrote on Instagram.

Last month, the World Athletics Federation decided to ban all transgender people from competing in women’s competitions if they went through puberty as a man. The rule went into effect on March 31.