Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard leaves Olympics

Yesterday she competed in Tokyo in the over 87 kilograms category, but failed to put in a good performance. Twice the weightlifter dropped the bar behind her. The third time, Hubbard appeared to be successful in raising the bar in the air, but two of the three judges ruled that she did not have full control.

Surprisingly quick end

As a result, the Olympic weightlifter adventure ended surprisingly quickly. China’s Li Wenwen won gold in the category, Britain’s Emily Campbell won silver.

Hubbard spoke briefly with reporters in attendance before leaving Tokyo. She thanked the New Zealand Olympic Committee, the Japanese organizers of the Olympic Games and, in particular, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for being “extremely supported”.

Competitive advantage

Hubbard’s participation reignited the debate on the competitive advantage of trans athletes in elite sport: