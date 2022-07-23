Trailer for new comedy ‘Funny Pages’ promises very dark humor



In the new comedy funny pages of the A24 film studio (Everything everywhere all at once, Midsommar) tries to break into a student and succeed as a cartoonist. Of course, it’s anything but faultless. Watch the trailer and poster below.

This coming-of-age comedy, in development for years, is about Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), a young comic book artist who is skipping school and looking to make a name for himself in the comic world. . However, he is quite opposed by his overly critical parents and friends. safdie brothers

funny pages is the directorial debut of Owen Kline, who previously appeared as an actor in the film The squid and the whale. Plus, there’s the support of the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny, as the duo behind blockbuster movies like Good time and Uncut Gems have funny pages product.

The rest of the cast includes Matthew Maher, Miles Emanuel, Maria Dizzia and Josh Pais. funny pages will run from August 26 in the US and currently has no Dutch release date.