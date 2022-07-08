Traffic jams due to the start of the summer holidays | ANWB

Start Central Summer Vacation Region

July 08, 2022 ANWB Traffic Information expects traffic on the road this weekend due to holiday departing traffic. Today, Friday July 8, schools in the Midden area will close.

the Netherlands

From Friday noon, there will be more and more traffic on the road, causing long traffic jams. The Veluwe, the Wadden Islands and the coast of South Holland and Zeeland are favorite destinations. By 7 p.m. most of the traffic jams had been resolved.

How busy is the road now?

Europe

The first flow of holidaymakers is also expected abroad en route to their holiday destination. This will be visible on European roads, especially on Saturday July 9, and the risk of traffic jams heading south is significant.

Current traffic information abroad

Forecast Germany

There will be a lot of holiday traffic going south. In addition, road works are underway in over 900 locations in our eastern neighbours. This much ‘Baustellen’ is about summer vacation delays due to narrow lanes and speed limits.

Bottlenecks

A1/A7 in Hamburg

A3/A9 Frankfurt – Nuremberg – Munich

AT 5 Karlsruhe – Basel

A7 Würzburg – Ulm – Fussen

AT 8 Munich – Salzburg

A93 kp. Inntal-Kufstein

Forecast France

The French traffic police warn of a black scenario on the A7, the Autoroute du Soleil. On this busiest route to the south, many delays are expected on Saturday from early morning until late afternoon.

In addition, many visitors are expected traveling caravan located in the Franco-Swiss border area. Saturday will start from Dole and the finish will be in Lausanne. On Sunday, the route leads from Aigle to Châtel.

Bottlenecks

A7 Lyon-Orange

A10 Paris-Poitiers

A13 Paris – Rouen

Forecast Austria

In Austria there is a lot of holiday traffic on the road A10/A11 Salzburg – Villach, the route to Slovenia and Croatia. In addition, this course will welcome many Formula 1 fans who will visit the Spielberg circuit in the province of Styria this weekend.

Bottlenecks

A2 Vienna – Graz – Klagenfurt

A10/A11 Salzburg – Villach – Ljublana

A12/A13 Kufstein-Innsbruck-Brenner

B179 Fussen – Nassereith

Forecast Switzerland/Italy

Vacationers en route to Italy should take into account the traffic jams on the A2, the route via the Gotthard tunnel. In Italy, it will be tight A13/A22 Brenner Pass-Verona.

Source: ANWB traffic information

