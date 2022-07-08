Traffic jams due to the start of the summer holidays | ANWB
Start Central Summer Vacation Region
ANWB Traffic Information expects traffic on the road this weekend due to holiday departing traffic. Today, Friday July 8, schools in the Midden area will close.
the Netherlands
From Friday noon, there will be more and more traffic on the road, causing long traffic jams. The Veluwe, the Wadden Islands and the coast of South Holland and Zeeland are favorite destinations. By 7 p.m. most of the traffic jams had been resolved.
How busy is the road now?
Europe
The first flow of holidaymakers is also expected abroad en route to their holiday destination. This will be visible on European roads, especially on Saturday July 9, and the risk of traffic jams heading south is significant.
Current traffic information abroad
ANWB Holiday Traffic Quiz 2022
Do you know the traffic rules in your holiday country?
Traffic forecasts by country
Directly to:
Forecast Germany
Forecast France
Forecast Austria
Forecast Switzerland/Italy
European traffic information via Twitter
More informations
Forecast Germany
There will be a lot of holiday traffic going south. In addition, road works are underway in over 900 locations in our eastern neighbours. This much ‘Baustellen’ is about summer vacation delays due to narrow lanes and speed limits.
Bottlenecks
A1/A7 in Hamburg
A3/A9 Frankfurt – Nuremberg – Munich
AT 5 Karlsruhe – Basel
A7 Würzburg – Ulm – Fussen
AT 8 Munich – Salzburg
A93 kp. Inntal-Kufstein
Also see:
Current traffic information Germany
Forecast France
The French traffic police warn of a black scenario on the A7, the Autoroute du Soleil. On this busiest route to the south, many delays are expected on Saturday from early morning until late afternoon.
In addition, many visitors are expected traveling caravan located in the Franco-Swiss border area. Saturday will start from Dole and the finish will be in Lausanne. On Sunday, the route leads from Aigle to Châtel.
Bottlenecks
A7 Lyon-Orange
A10 Paris-Poitiers
A13 Paris – Rouen
Also see:
France Traffic News
Forecast Austria
In Austria there is a lot of holiday traffic on the road A10/A11 Salzburg – Villach, the route to Slovenia and Croatia. In addition, this course will welcome many Formula 1 fans who will visit the Spielberg circuit in the province of Styria this weekend.
Bottlenecks
A2 Vienna – Graz – Klagenfurt
A10/A11 Salzburg – Villach – Ljublana
A12/A13 Kufstein-Innsbruck-Brenner
B179 Fussen – Nassereith
Also see:
Current traffic information Austria
Forecast Switzerland/Italy
Vacationers en route to Italy should take into account the traffic jams on the A2, the route via the Gotthard tunnel. In Italy, it will be tight A13/A22 Brenner Pass-Verona.
Also see:
Current traffic information Switzerland
Current traffic information Italy
Source: ANWB traffic information
More informations:
Plan your route with the ANWB route planner
With your car on vacation
Driving assistance system? So pause too!
Follow on Twitter (@ANWBEuropa) current European traffic information
No more news
All the news
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”