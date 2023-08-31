Tracking the Back-to-School Surge in NYC Amidst the Arrival of a New COVID Variant

Late-Summer COVID Surge Raises Concerns in New York City

New York City is facing a late-summer COVID surge, adding stress to an already busy time for the city. As kids prepare to return to classrooms, concerns have been raised about the lack of precautions compared to previous school years due to undervaccinated children.

Adding to the worries is the arrival of a new variant, BA.2.86, which may have the ability to sidestep pre-existing immunity. This variant has raised concerns about the effectiveness of current vaccines.

However, accurately assessing the severity of this surge has become challenging due to changes in testing methods and tracking. Traditional metrics like case counts and test positivity are no longer as reliable due to the increasing use of at-home testing.

To gain a better understanding of community transmission, experts recommend looking at more robust measures such as hospitalizations and virus concentration in sewage samples. Hospitalizations and deaths have been identified as more accurate measures of the pandemic’s influence.

In late August, 524 people in New York City were hospitalized with COVID-19, highlighting the impact of this surge on the healthcare system.

One valuable resource in tracking the spread of the virus and its variants is wastewater. Analyzing sewage samples can provide valuable insight and help identify trends at the county level over time. This data can assist in making informed decisions regarding public health measures.

Assessing the population’s resistance to COVID-19 remains crucial, with a focus on up-to-date vaccination rates. It is important for individuals to pay attention to social cues, such as an increase in positive at-home tests within their social circles. Taking necessary precautions can help prevent further transmission.

While the end of the federal public health emergency has impacted the accuracy of case counts and test positivity, it is crucial for individuals to stay well-informed and remain cautious. By paying attention to what’s happening around them and taking necessary precautions, the community can work together to combat this late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”