Track cyclist flies in public in crash at Commonwealth Games

English track cyclist Matthew Walls was injured in a fall on the scratch section during the Commonwealth Games in London and was catapulted over the boarding. The walls (24) ended up in the audience as a result. Several spectators were injured in the crash. A man had cuts on his arm and a girl needed treatment.

The remainder of Sunday afternoon’s track program was cancelled, visitors were asked to leave the stadium. Medical personnel, meanwhile, treated the injured. “Matt is sane and can talk. He’s been able to do that all the time. He’s being treated in hospital,” the England team reported.

Walls, Olympic champion last year at the Tokyo omnium and silver medalist in the torque, tried to avoid the riders who fell on the last lap. New Zealand’s George Jackson and Australia’s Josh Duffy had their bikes snagged in a drop lower in the track and were pushed down the track due to the high speed. The walls also had to head uphill, hit another wheel and fly over the boarding much to the horror of the audience.

Most Commonwealth Games are held in Birmingham. However, track cycling takes place in London.