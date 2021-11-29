TPC shares special code for mystery gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Now that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been available for over a week, more and more players will start playing the games. It also means that we will receive a mystery gift more often and this is now also the case. A mystery gift has appeared in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl which, as almost always, can be obtained with a code. You do the following:

Press X for your menu

Choose the mystery gift (must be unlocked first)

Choose Get with code / password

Use code BDSPUNDERGR0UND

When you claim this mystery gift in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl you will get the following:

Colorful statues of Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup for your secret base

It is expected that new codes will appear regularly in the future. Of course, we’ll share it via NWTV as well!

