Toyota builds a powerful 11,000 hp ‘GR Supra’ that leaves all tuners behind

The Toyota Supra – and especially the A80 generation – is very love among tuners. The internet is full of videos of 2JZ engines where over 1000 horsepower is easily extracted. However, Toyota is now taking significant steps further.

Although the new Supra, produced by BMW, is less suited to this type of extreme power, the Japanese are building an 11,000 horsepower variant for the NHRA Funny Car Championships, a drag racing championship in the United States.

Toyota does not supply the Supra with four or six cylinders

On board, you won’t find the normal four or six cylinder, but an 8.2-liter V8 with supercharger. This gigantic engine block sends its power only to the rear wheels. With the powertrain, the Toyota Supra should reach 330 mph (about 531 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds.

Is it still a Toyota Supra? No, everything the Supra is meant for you won’t find in this extreme drag version. Nevertheless, Toyota has tried to make the car look a bit like the production model with the front end and decals.

(Photo: Toyota) (Photo: Toyota)

To make the drag racer as light as possible, the body is made entirely of carbon fiber. The roofline of the sports coupe is visible in this body. The Toyota Motor North America group leader himself said of the design: “Our team at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) and the design team at Calty (Toyota design studio) have worked hard to incorporate so many features of the production GR Supra in the Funny Car in which JR Todd and Alexis DeJoria will drive in 2022.

Drag racing in the Netherlands

In America drag racing can actually be called a national sport, from motorcycles to hot rods, everything is sprinted. Yet there are also real ones the daredevils who are not afraid of speed. Autovisie spoke with Willy Reerink, a drag racing enthusiast in heart and soul. Unfortunately, he also experienced the danger of sport from the driver’s seat. Hear her story below.