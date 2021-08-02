Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara

Mon. Aug 2nd, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: "Authors left many traces" Abroad Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: “Authors left many traces” Abroad 2 min read

Thieves strike again after high-profile jewelry theft: “Authors left many traces” Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 100
'Black Saturday light': busy again on European roads ‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads 1 min read

‘Black Saturday light’: busy again on European roads

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 101
Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire 2 min read

Greek villages evacuated due to forest fire

Harold Manning 1 day ago 77
Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing 2 min read

Biggest peak of Black Saturday ended, traffic jams slowly decreasing

Harold Manning 1 day ago 90
It's black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads 1 min read

It’s black Saturday: morning crowds on European roads

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad 2 min read

Holidaymakers already in huge traffic jams on French roads just before Black Saturday | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 117

You may have missed

“It was important for Max too! “It was important for Max too! 1 min read

“It was important for Max too!

Phil Schwartz 26 mins ago 12
Sifan Hassan despite a fall to 1500 meters | sport Sifan Hassan despite a fall to 1500 meters | sport 2 min read

Sifan Hassan despite a fall to 1500 meters | sport

Queenie Bell 29 mins ago 23
This discovery once again confirms Einstein's astonishing progress in his time This discovery once again confirms Einstein’s astonishing progress in his time 3 min read

This discovery once again confirms Einstein’s astonishing progress in his time

Maggie Benson 30 mins ago 25
Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara 2 min read

Tourists pulled from the beach due to forest fires in the Italian town of Pescara

Harold Manning 31 mins ago 47