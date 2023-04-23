Tough competition from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup | sport

The soccer associations of Mexico and the United States have jointly applied to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. This means that the two countries will compete with the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, which also wish to organize the world national football competition. players together.

The American and Mexican football associations presented their project a month before the deadline for world football association FIFA, May 19. The United States had previously hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003, Mexico had never hosted it before. The two countries, together with Canada, are already hosting the Men’s World Cup in 2026.

“It’s a huge opportunity to host two World Cups in the Concacaf region in two years,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the American Federation. Fellow Mexican Yon de Luisa hopes to further develop women’s football in her country by winning the World Cup.

FIFA will decide in May 2024 on the organization of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Bids from the United States and Mexico and the trio Belgium, Netherlands and Germany will still face competition from South Africa and Brazil.

The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from June 20 this summer.