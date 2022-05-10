Total Lunar Eclipse Next Weekend: When, Where and How Are You Watching It? † Interior

Next weekend, on the night of Sunday May 15 to Monday May 16, we should see a complete lunar eclipse in the sky. The moon will then pass through Earth’s shadow, creating a dramatic image.

This complete eclipse will occur in several phases. The first is the penumbra phase. At this stage, almost all of the sun’s light rays are blocked, but there are still some that reach the moon. It starts at 3:32 a.m. Monday morning, but involves a subtle blackout effect that can easily go unnoticed.

Then we get the second phase. We see the shadow of the Earth pass over the surface of the Moon. It starts at 04:28 and continues gradually. The full eclipse begins at 5:29 a.m. When this eclipse is over, it will be as if the moon turns copper. This is because the Earth’s atmosphere deflects some of the sunlight towards it. The beginning of the end, when you see the shadow moving away from the moon again, begins at 6:53 a.m. And the end of the eclipse will occur at 08:51. But the end of this eclipse will not be visible in the Netherlands. By then, the moon will be below the horizon. So it’s definitely not a bad idea to look for a spot where you have a clear view of the southwest horizon.

The big advantage of a lunar eclipse – over a solar eclipse – is that you can watch it with the naked eye and you don’t need special glasses. If you wish, you can use binoculars to see better, but in principle this is not necessary.

If you don’t have time to get up on Monday, you’ll have to wait until next year. The next full lunar eclipse will be on November 8, 2022, but probably won’t be seen here. October 25, 2022, on the other hand, could be interesting. Then you can also see a partial lunar eclipse here. Otherwise, we will have to wait until next year.