The tornado occurred in the southeast of the Czech Republic, just a few kilometers from the Slovak and Austrian borders. The towns of Hodonín and Breclav were particularly affected.

The Austrian Red Cross and the fire brigade come to the rescue. Rescuers also come from neighboring Slovakia. The Czech authorities plan to deploy the army for relief.

“Really very rare”

Marc de Jong de Buienradar describes the tornado as “really very rare for Europe”. “It’s really a classic tornado. We know this size in the United States,” says De Jong.

“It has been very hot in the Czech Republic recently. If cold air can be added, severe thunderstorms can occur. It can create a tornado. It has really enormous powers.”

Wind gusts up to 322 kilometers per hour

According to a Czech television meteorologist, wind gusts of 267 to 322 kilometers per hour were measured.

Images of the storm are shared on social media. It shows how badly the buildings have been damaged. Cars and trees were also washed away by the storm.