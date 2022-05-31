Topaz opens a friendly reception area: ‘The pleasure of living above all’

During the opening of the new reception area, a resident cut a ribbon. (Photo: Roeland van Wely).

Topaz Zuydtwijck’s “old-fashioned” restaurant in Leiden Southwest has made way for a reception area where local residents are also welcome. The location should offer residents of the nursing home the opportunity to come into contact with family, friends and neighbors in a relaxed way.

“For people who are in the last phase of their life, you want to make it as pleasant as possible. Places where you can be with your family and friends are then very important,” says Rosemarie van Troost from the Topaz Central Customer Council.

The space is designed with well-being in mind. “Before, there was a restaurant with a canteen atmosphere. This same space now seems open. Many corners have been created. And you can also get more than a cup of coffee and a croquette. For example, healthy smoothies and humus are now offered. But the most important thing is that there is no hospitable atmosphere, just conviviality,” explains Van Troost.

Other houses

Topaz cares for people with dementia and physical disabilities in seven nursing homes. Topaz Zuydtwijck was the first to have a reception area in a new style. Even if the place turns out to be a success, this does not automatically mean that the other Ehpad will also renovate their restaurant. “Topaz’s philosophy is that you have to look into each home to see what is best for that home. This means that the other Topaz houses will not automatically have the same reception area,” explains Van Troost.

A ribbon was cut at the opening and a painting was unveiled. (Photo: Roeland van Wely).

Opening

Topaz President Lia de Jongh spoke at the opening: “It’s about the residents. Resident Corry cuts the beautiful ribbon. Resident Wil unveils a painting. After Corry cuts the ribbon with golden scissors, applause is heard. Wil then removes the canvas hanging in front of the painting. It was made by artist Hanna Maas. She explains to the public the meaning of the painting: “The canvas brings you back to the past and the present. There are places to see in Leiden and Zuydtwijck.

De Jongh: “Topaz’s motto is: all life matters. Hardly anyone chooses to live in a nursing home. We must do our best to make Zuydtwijck not only a private house, but also a home. In homes, we are bringing kitchens everywhere and a lot of attention is paid to food. Ultimately, it’s all about having fun at this age. It’s no party to be here if you have dementia. You will only wake up every day to a bed you don’t know. That’s why it’s so important to connect what’s important to our residents.

Residents Corry and Wil will not have received everything from De Jongh’s message. Wil asked me, “Who did this beautiful painting?” But both ladies clearly enjoyed the attention and the party. They were clearly comfortable. Topaz is celebrating the opening of the new reception area. About five hundred guests are expected in Zuydtwijk at several festive sessions, including volunteers, carers and family members.

