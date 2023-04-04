Los Angeles

Despite warnings from China, senior US politician Kevin McCarthy will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. After much media speculation, the Speaker of the House of Representatives confirms that he will receive Tsai in Los Angeles. Beijing says the United States and Taiwan are “playing with fire”.

Tsai is currently in Central America to visit Guatemala and Belize. On the way back to Taiwan, she goes through California. She also visited New York on the way. China has traditionally been furious with such trips, calling them a “provocation”. Beijing said last week it would “react strongly” to a meeting with McCarthy.

Yet McCarthy’s decision to speak in the United States also appears to be an attempt not to let the tense situation escalate completely. His predecessor Nancy Pelosi flew to Taiwan last summer to meet Tsai. Beijing was furious and responded with large-scale military exercises around the island. McCarthy supported Pelosi at the time, even saying he planned to go to Taiwan if he became Speaker of the House.