‘Top transfer Dumfries in momentum’ | Soccernews.nl

The odds have increased that Denzel Dumfries will leave Internazionale in January. According The Gazzetta dello Sport the Italian top club is already looking for a replacement for the orange international.

Dumfries has only played for Inter for a year and a half but has made a strong impression during that time. During the World Cup, he showed his qualities, especially in the round of 16 against the United States (3-1 victory). Clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with the former PSV player.

Inter are interested in Tajon Buchanan, according to the pink sports newspaper. He swapped New England Revolution in January this year for Club Brugge, where he made an impression. The right-back also shone in the World Cup group stage as a Canada international.

Buchanan would be a serious option at Milan. This seems to indicate a departure from Dumfries, which has been in the spotlight with Premier League clubs in particular. The Dutchman could take the next step already in January.

