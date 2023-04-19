Top day in the inner garden of the Burgerweeshuis

DEVENTER – Des Konings Festival, the oldest Burger Festival, will again be very special. With rock, blues, roots, soul, country and lots of fun in the beautiful courtyard of the Burgerweeshuis, Bagijnenstraat 9 in Deventer on Thursday 27 April. The majority of bands this year are from the United States, but closer, Hilltop Howlers come from the east of our country. Free entry.

The garden opens at 1:00 p.m. and the first band takes the stage at 1:30 p.m. The schoolyard opposite the Burgerweeshuis is also involved in the festival. With a nice terrace for snacks and drinks and plenty of space for the youngest festival-goers.

This year’s kickoff is for Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, a quartet from Portland, Oregon. They play a nice mix of cowpunk, rockabilly and classic country. Next is Nathan Kalish & his Derechos with psychedelic folk rock and cosmic country, then there’s a gritty, driving country punk ensemble from the Texas Vandoliers.

In the evening, blues, rock, garage and soul machine Barrence Whitfield and The Savages take to the stage with a hard-hitting and raw live performance. An absolute must for fans of Little Richard, Wilson Pickett and Solomon Burke.

Closing out the day is Hilltop Howlers from the East Country. Musically, the group is somewhere on the border between the Black Crowes, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd. With former band members Jovink, Automatic Sam, Bloody Honkies and Backcorner Boogie Band in the ranks.

For more information: burgerweeshuis.nl/agenda/6297-Des-Konings-Festival