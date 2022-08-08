6 minutes ago

Voorburg – The Netherlands’ two Twenty20 matches against top country New Zealand at Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg were a great success.

The matches, which were broadcast live on television in several countries and watched by millions, were lost by the Orange team, but were well attended and earned Bas de Leede recognition international “local hero” for two excellent rounds.

The Netherlands managed to hold New Zealand to just 148 points on Thursday with a brilliant line-up and it was a major achievement. Unfortunately, the Netherlands (132) failed to chase that total. Bas de Leede (#66) was solely responsible for half of the Dutch final score.

On Friday, there were even more people than the day before; more than 1,000 paying spectators. This time the Netherlands beat first. Despite a good start, the Netherlands failed to accelerate in the finals. The grand total was 147 races. Once again, Bas de Leede became the top scorer, this time with 53 not eliminated.

The New Zealand players were now used to the Dutch pitch and quickly adapted to the circumstances. World’s best players Daryll Mitchell and Mitchell Santner remained undefeated with 51 and 77 points.

VCC looks back on two fantastic days of cricket, with a total attendance of around 2,000. For example, good publicity has been given to the sport of cricket, which is still relatively unknown in the Netherlands and could well be “boosted”.

Alderwoman Astrid van Eekelen also came to see the cricket matches. “Very good atmosphere at VoorburgCC. Enjoy an exciting international match between the Netherlands and New Zealand under the sun. Top cricket at Sportpark Westvliet #proud,” she tweeted on Friday.