They are here again! Eight orange Kune Kune piglets were born at children’s farm De Goudse Hofsteden. Mom Evaline is doing well and this week the mini-farm is also expecting piglets from the sow Lisa.

Kune Kune piglets are always popular to visit at the petting zoo. This breed was originally kept by the Maori of New Zealand and they are very friendly. The name Kune Kune means thick and round.

The Kune Kune pigs in the petting zoo are registered in the Kune Kune herdbook of the Kunekune Association Netherlands. There are not many animals of this breed, so it is important to raise these pigs responsibly. She knows the petting zoo’s pedigree and they are also sure that they do not breed with related animals.

The Gouda Children’s Zoo expects piglets every year. These piglets stay at the petting zoo for about two to three months. The piglets are then sold (always in pairs) to breed enthusiasts with plenty of outdoor space, petting zoos or care farms.