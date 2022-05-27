Too sick to flee Pompeii due to volcanic eruption: DNA analysis solves 90-year-old mystery

A gigantic volcanic eruption, and yet not receding. It was the bizarre discovery that archaeologists made in the ruins of Pompeii in 1933. In AD 79, Vesuvius erupted, wiping Pompeii completely off the map – or rather, spreading a blanket of lava and ash over the city. Roman, which had about 20,000 inhabitants. The site has become an archaeological treasure, because the vestiges of men, human activities and animals have been particularly well preserved there for two thousand years. Entire murals, streets and shops have already been found and the buried city has become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.