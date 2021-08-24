Tokyo awakening: Lavreysen starts chasing treble and Hassan leads 10

But before that, the medals are first distributed on the Izu cycle path in the Dutch morning. Madison is on the men’s program today. A new element to the Games, also known as the driving race. The Van Schip / Havik couple are driving for the Netherlands. This is immediately the only game in which medals can be won.

In the women’s sprint they will go all the way to the quarter-finals included today and the first laps will be on the men’s keirin today. With Dutch people on both sides already winning gold this week.

Shanne Braspennincx won the keirin tournament on Wednesday and Harrie Lavreysen was the best in the sprint yesterday. Today Lavreysen participates in the keirin and Braspennincx in the sprint. Lavreysen is not the only Dutchman on the keirin, Matthijs Büchli also takes part in the part behind the (today) electric pacemaker.

Women riders and relays

Another final with Dutch contribution is that of the show jumping riders. Marc Houtzager, Harrie Smolders and Maikel van der Vleuten struggled to qualify for the final battle on Friday and will be in action in the national finals from 12:00 p.m.

Women’s relays Lieke Klaver, Lisanne de Witte, Laura de Witte and Femke Bol will also have a chance to win a medal. They compete in the 4×400 meters. In the semifinals, they broke a Dutch record. The match starts at 2:30 p.m.

The 4×400 meters is also on the program for the men’s relays. Jochem Dobber, Terrence Agard, Tony van Diepen and Ramsey Angela set a solid Dutch record in the series. In the final, which will start at 2:50 p.m., the men will try to win a medal.