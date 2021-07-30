Tokyo 2020 | This is what will happen on day 7 of the Olympic Games

Laura Smulders is even the favorite of women. Sister Merel Smulders and Judy Baauw are the other Dutch semi-finalists. The top eight riders can take part in the finals from 4:40 a.m.

Athletics

Less than a week after the opening ceremony, the Olympic athletics tournament finally begins. On day one, the Netherlands will only be in action in the preliminary rounds. Nick Smidt is aiming for a berth in the 400 hurdles semifinal and Sifan Hassan and Diane van Es can advance directly to the 5000m final. The same goes for Jessica Schilder in the shot put section and the 4 x 400 meter mixed relay team also goes for this purpose.

Rowing

On the Sea forest waterway the king’s number is on the program and the Netherlands are there. The Holland Eight men are aiming for a medal and must keep an eye on Germany and Great Britain. The final will start at 03:25.

Judo

The last individual judo tournaments in the Budokan start from 04:00. Tessie Savelkouls (class +78 kg) and Henk Grol (class +100 kg) are acting on behalf of the Netherlands. For Grol, this is his fourth Olympic Games and his last chance to win gold.

Swim

In the pool, there is another medal to be won tomorrow. Femke Heemskerk swims the 100-meter freestyle final at 03:59. In addition, there are only semi-finals or series on the program for the Dutch. Nyls Korstanje swims in the 100-meter butterfly semi-final and Sharon van Rouwendaal does in the 200-meter backstroke.

Thom de Boer swims at 12:00 in the 50 meter freestyle series and half an hour later Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo do the same. Finally, the women’s 4×100 medley relay team kicks in.

Lines

From 04:50, the sailors will also be back on the water. Marit Bouwmeester goes in his radial for rehabilitation after a dramatic day and Lobke Berkhout and Afrodite Zegers want to start the route in class 470.

Fifteen minutes later Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt debut in the 49er class and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz are also looking for success with the 49er FX.

Plus, the Orange Lionesses can get revenge for the lost World Cup final. At 1 p.m. they will play the quarter-finals against the United States. Five hours earlier, Inge Jansen had finished the diving preliminaries and at 07:00 the water polo ladies face South Africa. The day will end with the hockey players who will play an important final group match against their German rival at 13:45.

Where are you looking?

