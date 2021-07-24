Tokyo 2020 | How did the Dutch do on the first day?

Rowing

The day started with the repechage and the rowing heats. Niki van Sprang and Guillaume Krommenhoek were to qualify for the semi-finals of the coxless duo around 3:00 am. The duo finished second in the heat and that was enough to qualify. Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis also had to compete in the single scull scull. Keijser and Paulis won their round and also advanced to the semi-finals.

Qualifying went less well for the four men. They finished third and must qualify for the semi-finals via the repechage. The four ladies fared much better. They won their round relatively easily and qualified directly for the final. The eight Dutch men also qualified directly for the final.

Archery

Gabriella Schloesser and Steve Wijler won a silver medal on Saturday morning. The orange duo qualified via Italy (5-0), France (5-4 after the jump-off) and Turkey (5-3) for the final. Unfortunately, the big favorite South Korea was too strong in this area. It became 5-3.

Gabriela Schloesser reached the Nations Cup final with Steven Zijler. Photo: Getty Images

Badminton

Badminton duo Selena Piek and Robintabeling lost their first game on Saturday. They lost in three games to South Korea’s Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung: 16-21, 21-15 and 10-21. They will be back in action on Sunday. World champions Siwei Zheng and Yagiong Huang are the opponent.

Hockey

The hockey men also started with a loss. Max Caldas’ team lost 1-3 against Belgium. Jeroen Hertzberger put the Netherlands ahead just after the break, but our neighbors to the south reversed the score in four minutes thanks to Alexander Hendrickx. The penalty corner specialist made three hits.

Beach volleyball

Beach volleyball players Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon got off to a good start to their Olympic debut despite losing. The duo hit it off with world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada, but ultimately lost: 16-21 and 14-21.

Judo

Tornike Tsjakadoea reached the quarterfinals in the class up to 60 kilograms. The 24-year-old judoka beat, among others, Robert Msjvidobadze, the world number three. In the last eight games, things have unfortunately gone badly against Taiwan’s Yang Yung Wei. The Georgian-born Frisian is now preparing for the rematch, in which he still has a chance to win bronze.

to practice Gymnastique

On high bar, Epke Zonderland seems to miss the final. The 35-year-old gymnast got a score of 13,833 and that doesn’t seem like enough for a place in the final battle. Zonderland has struggled with physical problems for a long time. Subsequently, he was particularly happy to have successfully completed his exercise. Bart Deurloo did better with 14.400 and can still hope for a place in the final.

Tennis

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof reached the second round of the doubles on Saturday. The Dutch duo beat Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in straight sets: 6-3 and 7-6. In the second set, Rojer and Koolhof forced the tie-break. After a 5-4 deficit, our compatriots have won three points in a row. In the second round, they will meet the winner of the match between Egor Gerasimov / Ilya Ivashka (Wir-Russia) and Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus (New Zealand).

Dutch tennis duo Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof reached the second round on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Kiki Bertens did not reach the second round. The world number 21 lost 4-6, 6-3 and 4-6 against Markéta Vondrousová (WTA-41). This is the last singles match for Bertens in his career. The 29-year-old will still play doubles.

basketball 3×3

Despite the loss, the Dutch 3×3 basketball players who made their debut had a good start. In the Aomi Urban Sports Park, they lost to Serbia by only one difference: 16-15. The Netherlands, with Dimeo van der Horst, Ross Bekkering and Jessey Voorn in the starting XI (Arvin Slagter started on the bench), had a 14-12 lead just before the end of the game. In the end, the quadruple world champion turned out to be a little too strong. The Netherlands will also play against Russia on Saturday.

Cycling

Bauke Mollema finished fourth in the road cycling race on Saturday. The Dutchman was part of an elite squad for a long time, but was unable to take part in Richard Carapaz’s decisive attack. Wout van Aert won the chasing group sprint for silver, ahead of Tadej Pogacar, Mollema, Michael Woods, Brandon McNulty, David Gaudu, Rigoberto Urán and Adam Yates. Dylan van Baarle (15th), Tom Dumoulin (44th) and Wilco Kelderman (51st) failed to maintain their lead in the race. Yoeri Havik did not reach the finish.

