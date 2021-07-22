Tokyo 2020 | Brazil’s national football team need half-time against Germany

Raging Canaries

In the first half, the Brazilians were supreme. Led by a raging Richarlison, the reigning Olympic champion flew from the starting blocks like a comet.

Already in the seventh minute, the Everton player broke through the German defense after a slit pass from Ajax player Antony. His first shot was saved by goalkeeper Florian Muller, but on the rebound he was hit for Brazil’s star player.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 | Romania do not score, but take three points 2 HOURS AGO

Fifteen minutes later he was hit again for the yellow canaries. Linsback Arana just went deep, gave a hard, ready cross and Richarlison just had to put his head against him. 2-0 in Brazil.

Storm

The Brazilian storm did not end there. Barely ten minutes later, Richarlison achieved his hat-trick, on a pass from Cunha.

In the second half, the Germans bit a lot more. Leverkusen’s Amiri made it 3-1 after 57 minutes, and despite Maximillian Arnold sent off with two yellow cards five minutes later, he remained The team insist. Brazil were even pushed towards their own goal with ten men and it resulted in a connection goal in the 83rd minute via former Sparta player Ragnar Ache.

The Germans didn’t go much further, however, and when Paulinho pulled it 4-2 against the ropes in added time the game was over.

Australia defeats Argentina in fiery duel

The Australian national football team won their first group match at the Olympic football tournament. The team of coach Graham Arnold, ex-player of NAC and Roda JC, among others, won 2-0 against Argentina in a game in which 10 yellow cards were given, and an Argentinian also won been sent off with two yellow cards.

Tokyo 2020 | Australia defeats Argentina in heated duel

Mexico waltzes on France

The Mexican national football team got off to a great start in Tokyo this afternoon. Coach Jaime Lozano’s team needed a half to warm up, but after the break the French had no problem. The South American country ultimately won 4-1.

Tokyo 2020 | Mexico waltzes on France

Japan, host country, passes South Africa

Japanese footballers won their first match at the Olympics. The host nation beat South Africa 1-0 with a 71st minute goal from talented 20-year-old Takefusa Kubo, who is under contract with Real Madrid on a daily basis.

Tokyo 2020 | Japan, host country, passes South Africa

Romania do not score, but take three points

Romania has, thanks to a good dose of luck, three points from the duel with Honduras. The Olympic team, coached by coach Mirel Radoi, did not score themselves, but won thanks to an unfortunate goal against their side of Honduran Elvin Oliva.

Tokyo 2020 | Romania do not score, but take three points

Star player Wood gives New Zealand first three points in Tokyo

New Zealand is off to a good start at the Olympics. Coach Michael Boxall’s team had a lot of trouble with the Korean opponent, but thanks to a goal from Burnley player Chris Wood, the All Blacks still won: 1-0.

Tokyo 2020 | Wood gives New Zealand the first three points in Tokyo

0-0 against Egypt-Spain

Egypt and Spain have a point in their first match of the Olympic tournament. Both teams failed to score in the Sapporo Dome: 0-0.

Tokyo 2020 | 0-0 against Egypt-Spain

Where to look?

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will begin on Friday 23 July at 12.50 p.m. The ceremony is visible live on Eurosport and on discovery +. A subscription to discovery + (including access to all entertainment programs) costs € 5.99 per month and temporarily € 29.99 per year, here you can broadcast all sports and all medals won during the Olympic Games. There’s also the daily Medal Zone switching schedule on Eurosport 1 and discovery + so you don’t miss out on any of the action. Subscribe here

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 – Brazil – Germany – Football – Olympic Highlights 2 HOURS AGO