Because there is so much to see on TV every day, you can read today's viewing tips here every morning. These are the recommendations for Sunday, December 12.











Formula 1: Abu Dhabi GP

Ziggo Sports – 12:05

It has been on the Formula 1 calendar since 2009, but the Abu Dhabi GP has rarely, if ever, been truly spectacular. Until 2021. Because this year, the World Cup will be played on the recently renovated Yas Marina circuit in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. But who will win the title again: Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton?

The secrets of supercars

New Serie

RTL 7 p.m. – 7 p.m. For four million euros it would shine in your garage, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC. If you think that no sane person will pay such an amount for a car, then you’d be wrong: the forty copies were sold out in no time. In the first episode of The secrets of supercars Sarah-Jane Crawford delves into the history of this Italian. What’s his secret?

Marple by Agatha Christie

BBC First – 9:00 p.m. At a wedding, the festive mood is shattered when an uninvited guest claims the family’s black sheep were wrongly convicted of murdering their wealthy foster mother. This surprising news immediately piques the interest of Miss Marple. Because if Jacko didn’t kill his mother, who killed the woman?

Our farm

NPO 1 – 9.30 p.m. In the Netherlands, around 1.5 million calves are slaughtered each year. Because the Dutch only eat a few veal chops and osso buco, veal breeders Bert and Trees mainly exported their meat abroad. But after the export was largely lost to the crown, the couple had to sell the farm. And now?

Presenter Yvon Jaspers. © KRO-NCRV



The hot zone: anthrax

New Serie

National Geographic – 9.30 p.m. More than three weeks after the September 11 attacks, the United States is again under fire from critics. But this time, the danger does not come from the air, but from the letterbox. Between October and November 2001, various authorities received letters containing traces of anthrax, the bacteria of which are released when the envelope is opened. As panic erupts again in the United States and the first deaths fall, FBI agent Matthew Ryker and microbiologist Dr. Bruce Ivins team up to find out who is playing this gruesome game.

