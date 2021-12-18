Sat. Dec 18th, 2021

Highest Daily Score in De Mortel's IBOP for Kascade SR Highest Daily Score in De Mortel’s IBOP for Kascade SR 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 61
Literature Lesson for Health Care Providers and Gender Differences in Cardiovascular Disease An old piece of the moon opens up new perspectives 1 min read

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 71
Royal Prize outgoing professor Gert Oostindie Royal Prize outgoing professor Gert Oostindie 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 78
Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden How do you merge safely on a busy highway? The province of Drenthe explains it again to avoid accidents on the N34, N381 and N391 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 85
The Café Kubus of the Permeke library becomes a youth center: "It must become the main banner of the library" (Antwerp) The Café Kubus of the Permeke library becomes a youth center: “It must become the main banner of the library” (Antwerp) 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 87
US Congress Approves "Landmark" UFO Law, Calls for Early Arrival of Research Institute US Congress Approves “Landmark” UFO Law, Calls for Early Arrival of Research Institute 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 241

Netflix to pay income tax for Australian subscribers Netflix to pay income tax for Australian subscribers 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 37
Druk bij kostuumverkoop De Plaats in Arnhem To save money, this theater sells costumes 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 30
World Short Course Championships: Gold for Mixed Relay Swimmers | sport World Short Course Championships: Gold for Mixed Relay Swimmers | sport 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 28
"My friend who works at home loves metal, but I'm getting nervous about this noise box" | Chantal van der Leest “My friend who works at home loves metal, but I’m getting nervous about this noise box” | Chantal van der Leest 3 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 31