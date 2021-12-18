To save money, this theater sells costumes
ARNHEM – A cost-cutting costume sale is what an Arnhem theater troupe does. It should ensure that less space is needed and that the building can be shared.
The De Place musical theater sees no other option in these times of the crown. “It’s a striking yellow hat, but it’s okay this time around. We could use a bit of cheerfulness.” The man who wears the hat also looks like a happy culture lover.
And that goes for most buyers. A girl came to see her with her mother and found beautiful shoes exactly the right size for her. “I already saw the size on the box and started trying them on. They’re still almost new so that’s good.”
To save money, this theater sells costumes
The future despite the crown
De Place gives most of the outdoor performances. Consequently, the past year has been a reasonable year; thinks artistic director Lise-Lott Kok. The performances which could not be performed in front of a large audience due to the crown were broadcast live. “We’re artists. If things go wrong, we immediately think about how it could be done. Plus, we just want to keep smiling despite adversity.”
Sharing space means bearing the costs together
De Place members are already looking towards 2022. And because next year can also be difficult, the theater company is trying to anticipate. “Yes, we are going to share our space with Kompagnie Kistemaker and Schakel 025. So we will be living here with three groups. It will just make a difference in costs. But that also means making room, of course. This is why the sale of costumes and accessories (these are products that actors use, editor’s note). And just hope it all sells out. “
Do you have a tip or comment for the editor? Send us a message WhatsApp or send an e-mail: [email protected]!
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”