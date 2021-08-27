Tired of the already immersive Van Gogh experience? Three Distinct Companies Launch Immersive Competitive Experiences at Monet

Get ready to discover Claude Monet. Or rather, the experiences of Claude Monet.

Not one, not two, but three distinct immersive travel exhibits based on the famous Impressionist paintings currently in the works – one of which could be visiting a city near you.

Technically, the trend of turning famous works of art into light shows is not new: this kind of Van Gogh themed shows dates back to 2008 and Cross Media Group was hosted by Cross Media Group.Monet’s experimentin Florence in 2017. Yet carried by the rise of a starry Night A light show on the popular Netflix series Emilie in Paris2021 has been Van Gogh’s year so far, with five different Van Gogh popups competing in nearly 50 locations across the United States, the last time we counted.

Now, Monet fans have their own set of pop-up experiences to choose from.

First, there isClaude Monet: the immersive experience», Which has already appeared in Brussels, Barcelona and Turin, and is currently on display in Naples, Italy set to touch in Los Angeles and Chicago (as well as in York in the United Kingdom and in Hangzhou in China). General admission starts at $ 36.

The show is produced by Hub and Fever, the two companies behind theVan Gogh: the immersive experience, Which can be seen in New York until October 24. (This show prompted the New York Better Business Bureau to warn consumers that this was not Van Gogh, as can be seen in Emilie in Paris. Artnet News critic Ben Davis called it the lesser of Van Gogh’s two experiences in the city.)

In terms of attractions, “Claude Monet: the immersive experience” is very similar to “Van Gogh: the immersive experience”. It focuses on a 35-minute light show digitizing 300 paintings and drawings by the artist, as well as a reproduction of Monet’s house in Giverny. Visitors can also take a 10-minute virtual reality trip through his paintings and places Monet has visited in his life, such as London and the Netherlands. For children, there is a “Sketch and Post” gallery where they can make drawings or entire copies of a coloring book of Monet’s paintings to add to a digital screen.

thenMonet met the waterIt will present more than 250 paintings in a one-hour audiovisual show designed to be presented in a five-story circus tent equipped with 26-meter-high projection screens.

It is produced by Ricardo Dutta and is the first project of his company See, acronym for Museum of Immersive Wandering Arts. The show opens in San Francisco in December and is scheduled to stop in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, Denver, St. Louis and Philadelphia, followed by Dota’s home in Brazil.

Finally we haveBeyond MonetProduced by Beyond Exhibitions Inc. and normal study, a projection mapping device in Montreal. This is the same team behind the “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” trip, which has been seen in locations from Miami to Portland, so expect Monet’s output to double soon. (It is currently on display in Toronto.)

Beyond Monet promises 400 paintings, including Print: sunrise And works from the ‘Haystacks’ and ‘Water Lilies’ series, in a 36-minute show on a projection of over 50,000 square meters, accompanied by the original score. The three-part exhibition spans ‘Garden Gallery’, ‘The Prism’ and ‘The Infinity Room’, an oval-shaped space inspired by an exhibition of Monet’s work in two oval spaces of Orangery Museum in Paris that the artist designed especially for a gigantic seven “water lilies“Paintings.

To give the experience some academic respect, Beyond van Gogh and Beyond Monet have appointed Montreal art historian Fanny Curtatt as their advisor. And while critics have questioned Van Gogh’s immersive focus, given the artist’s well-documented struggles with depression and mental illness, entertainment lover Monet might be better suited for immersive therapy. .

Monet had a vision of a room filled with a wall with his paintings of water lilies, which he made on a large scale. Monet wrote to the art critic Claude Roger Marx: “If it were carried along the walls and enveloped the whole interior in its solitude, it would create the illusion of an infinite whole, of a surface of water without horizon and without coast. 1909, in the employment note toronto ster In his review “Beyond Money”.

In an interview with in FrenchRicardo Dutta, director of Monet on the Water, confirmed that the experience was truly inspiring. “[Monet] She was in fact a pioneer of immersion. He wanted to put people in his amazing art, ”he said. “We are continuing his work in a simple way.

Check out more photos from the three shows below.

