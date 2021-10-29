Time and space for Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl Pokémon

So it all stays the same. The remakes will mainly focus on a number of updates that will make your life as a gamer much easier. Thus the Exp. Instead of just sharing for one Pokémon at a time, the whole team gains experience by beating an opponent. HMs, those terrible things that kept you from building a normal team but still had to have that Pokémon with you for Rock Smash (ARGH), are no longer tied to a specific Pokémon, just like recent games. You still have to collect them, but if you need them you don’t need that Geodude that Rock Smash has.

If you are using an HM, a wild Pokemon will come and solve the problem for you. Ideal! Oh yeah, and you don’t have to go back to a Pokécenter every time to switch Pokémon. You can still do it, like in Pokémon Sword to Protect. Not to be neglected either, after playing for a while, you can let your Pokémon follow you throughout your adventure.

Another much-discussed QoL enhancement is the regularly blasted Pokédex enhancement of Pokémon Diamond to pearl. After all, the remakes use the Pokédex of Pokémon Platinum. Only two types of fire were available, the evolutions of the Chimchar and Ponyta starter. In contrast, 34 out of 151 in Sinnoh-dex were water types – about one in five. Fortunately, there is justice in the world in the form of Pokémon Platinum, which urgently needs to refine the dex.

If the National Dex will return after being scrapped in Pokemon Sword to Protect, seems unlikely. Anyway, I have been happy with the Platinum-dex for a long time.