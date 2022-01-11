TikTok star Stephanie (31) ends up in hospital after selling farts in jars

Stephanie herself thought she was having a heart attack and was living her last moments, she said Jam press. However, according to the doctors, the symptoms were due to his numerous farts. And the last one was one too many. In November, Stephanie, also known as Steph, started selling her farts. She didn’t do this on her own. She has received several requests from her online subscribers. In total, she made a botched $ 200,000.

To meet the demands of her customers, Stéphanie had to fill about fifty jars of her farts every week. Therefore, she lived on a diet full of beans and eggs. Later, she added protein shakes to it, as she found out that they made farts worse. Still, things took a turn for the worse one night when Stephanie was lying in bed and felt something in her stomach. She was having trouble breathing and even had throbbing pains. “I called a friend to take me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack.”

That same night, Stéphanie was in the hospital. At first, she didn’t tell her doctors about her fart business. “I told them about my diet. Then I was told that I was not having a heart attack, but a very intense ‘gas pain’.” Doctors then advised Stéphanie to change her diet. “I did, which ended my business. “

