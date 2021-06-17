TIE Kinetics facilitates e-invoicing for SMBs using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Brooklyn, Netherlands – June 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM CEST – TIE Kinetics (EuroNext: TIE), the leader in 100% supply chain digitalization, today announced the recently updated onboarding services by Flow Partner Automation to connect businesses. Partners will now be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Connecting to the operating system is now even faster and requires minimal effort. This facilitates a massive move to e-invoice in the private sector and supports the EU’s transition to a “green and digital economy”. Enables advanced onboarding skills to grow through TIE Kinetics Central Accounts.

“Although government agencies can receive and process e-invoices, their suppliers are not required by law to send e-invoices,” said John Sundlin, CEO of TIE Kinetics. “This not only makes suppliers less willing to cooperate, but also has practical and communication inefficiencies that contribute to the lack of adoption. Our intelligent boarding services aim to eliminate the problem of operation. We even automate all communications with suppliers about the benefits of e-invoicing.”

In March 2021, the European Commission published an article on linking European facility (CEF) suppliers to e-invoicing: “SMEs and Private Sector Internal Boarding – Electronic Invoice”. This article provides insights into the login challenges that prevent SMEs from embracing e-invoicing, despite the enormous benefits to the individual organization and the entire European economy. TIE Kinetics’ boarding services are easy to deploy, accessible, and configurable, as defined by the CEF as successful login strategies.

Custom service simplifies the process and work. AI eliminates a lot of manual work and errors, allowing suppliers (technicians with no technical knowledge) to start quickly and independently with all possible technical backgrounds. The whole process takes place online and no additional support is required.

Successful onboarding is a rigorous endeavor that requires a hands-on approach and serious pursuit with suppliers. By gaining this initiative from the customer, TIE Kinetics can facilitate 100% supply chain digitalisation for companies of all sizes in the public and private sectors. At the same time, TIE Kinetics can enhance the success of a development project based on the Hub-and-Spox model and contribute to a greener, digitaler and more flexible European economy.

Over die kinetics

At TIE Kinetix, we provide software-a-service (SaaS) solutions to companies, (semi) government agencies and their business partners, facilitating supply chain operations through the full electronic transfer of business documents. Our software platform, Flow Partner Automation, allows users to better collaborate with their business partners and streamline communications by seamlessly integrating with existing (ID) systems. Since 1987, we have supported all EDI and e-invoice standards and the communication methods used worldwide. Our international team shares our expertise and experience with over 2,500 of our clients and helps us exchange over 1 billion documents annually via Flow. And they are committed to saving more than 100,000 trees each year.

TIE Kinetics is a public trading company (Euronext: TIE) with offices in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Australia and the United States. For more information, visit www.TIEKinetix.com/nl and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Zing and YouTube.