Ticks appear to be present in all types of vegetation, including short mowed grass | Science

Ticks appear to be present in all types of vegetation, including short mowed grass
Jul 09, 2022 at 10:11 a.m. | Update: 4 uur geleden
Ticks even survive the robotic lawnmower
More than a quarter of ticks were found in short grass. Ticks are even caught on lawns that are maintained daily with a robot mower. Since it now seems that you run the risk of a tick bite anywhere in the garden, researcher and biologist Arnold Van Vliet warns: “The slogan that we have used for years during the tick, “Do a tick check after a visit to the greenery. ‘, therefore certainly also applies to the garden.”
According to figures from RIVM and Wageningen University, an average of 500,000 of the 1.5 million bites per year occur in the garden. About one in five ticks carry Lyme disease, a disease that can manifest as joint, skin, nerve and heart problems.
