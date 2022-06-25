Katy Perry shows off a whole new world of flavor in the latest ‘Did someone say door-to-door’ commercial. And the good news is that fans have a chance to get their hands on one of California Girl’s unique outfits featured in the video. Fashionistas, fans and foodies can participate in a special online raffle until August 1st. All proceeds are donated to World Central Kitchen, a charity that provides meals to people affected by humanitarian, climate and social crises.

Proprietary design

From a lettuce bra and disco dress to a cheese-inspired outfit, there are a total of six pieces available in Katy Perry’s signature colorful style. Most of the items were designed by one of Katy’s favorite costume designers, Heather Picchiottino. The playful outfits come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Katy herself confirming that the outfits were worn by the pop star. Fans can choose from the following clothing:

• Garland dress

• Cotton candy night set

• Parka cooler

• Baby Gem Bra

• Cheese Dress

• Disco Wrap Roll

World Central Cuisine

Thuisbezorgd.nl donates all lottery profits to World Central Kitchen. The charity is on the front line in the fight against hunger and has already distributed more than 70 million fresh meals to people affected by natural disasters and other crises. Not only do they work to build local food systems, but they also improve food and nutrition security by training chefs, introducing clean cooking methods and supporting small food businesses. People who wish to donate to World Central Kitchen outside of the lottery can here exactly.

Katy Perry talks about the collaboration: “Not only did we make a fantastic video and a catchy song, but Thuisbezorgd.nl also raffled off a few outfits from the set, the proceeds of which will all go to World Central Kitchen. Thus, a few lucky ones will actually be able to discover the scenarios of the video and eat a sandwich in the bath!”

Thomas van den Hof, Marketing Manager at Thuisbezorgd.nl, says: “It was great fun working with Katy on our new campaign ‘Say someone Thuisbezorgd’. As part of the partnership, we are now ready to please a few people with a very special delivery. The best part is that all the money raised goes to World Central Kitchen, an organization we support because of their mission and their fantastic work.

José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, added: “We are very grateful to Thuisbezorgd.nl and Katy for choosing to support us and join our mission to fight hunger. Thanks in part to this support, we can continue to provide meals to those who need them most. »

Fans can purchase an unlimited number of tickets, which means they have an unlimited chance to win one of the iconic outfits. The lucky winners will be notified of their special delivery via email on August 15. You can participate now until August 1, 2022. More information is here to find.

Thuisbezorgd.nl’s new TV advert gives insight into Katy’s world and shows off her special outfits and fashion sense. Now fans can get a piece of it delivered to their doorstep. The full ad is here to look at.

