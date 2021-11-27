Three tennis talents from Oosterhout at the Mallorca international tennis tournament

Players gain international experience with this tournament at Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and play at least 4 matches. In addition, their independence, without parents and with their coach as a guide, is put to the test.D.

Tennis talent

Three tennis talents from Oosterhout play with training buddies from Geertruidenberg, Teteringen and Ulvenhout for a week in the TEN PRO Global Junior Tour tournament at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. The seven players are guided by tennis coach Eric Pietersz. It was exciting for one of the seven talented players! He was the first on the waiting list so if there is a dropout among participants who come from all over the world, he could still make an appearance at the tournament. A week before departure, the word liberator came, it could still come.

Special school leave

Of course, all players had to first request special time off from their secondary schools in Oosterhout and Breda, after which agreements were made to do their homework during tournament week. Performance Center Coach and Supervisor Trainer and Founder Wouter Nooijen is extremely excited for the Performance Center players to participate in the tournament: “It’s great to see players so passionate and serious about tennis. Under the guidance of coach Eric Pietersz it will be a wonderful and very educational experience in their tennis career ”. It turns out the players are in good hands. Eric Pietersz has gained a lot of experience as the national coach of the tennis association in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, with which he has been on all continents of the world for international tournaments. In Malaysia, he also coached the Davis Cup team.

TEN PRO World Junior Tour

TEN-PRO organizes nine international tournaments in Europe and the United States each year for young tennis talents. They target ambitious and very talented players between the ages of 10 and 16. In November 2021, the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca will be the playground for many young people around the world. Rafa Nadal Academy Rafael Nadal founded an international tennis academy in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca. Together with his team and former coach and uncle Toni Nadal, they have developed a unique training system based on Rafael’s experience in the professional circuit.