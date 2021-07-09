Tholen – Now three new organic handmade artisan pies are available in Udea. The pies are made by Pom-Pie for Marqt. “We are constantly expanding our organic range. We are now introducing lentil pie with curry, beef rendang with beans and beef and chorizo ​​with white beans and bacon,” explains Fons van der Meij, owner of Pom -Pie in Rijnsburg.

The demand for Pom-Pie’s organic products is growing. This is why Fons certainly dares to make the investment. “I am very satisfied with the organic sales. However, it is quite difficult to have enough organic meat for savory pies. Part of Pom-Pie’s offer is vegan. An all-vegan range is not the goal, emphasizes Fons. “It limits you in a lot of ingredients.”

Pom-Pie pies have been on Marqt’s shelves for quite some time now. “Things are going very well there. Udea then formulated the request to make them several flavors, organic of course. A great request to which we were happy to respond and in line with our ambition to grow further in the natural food sector. . “

Fons founded the company in 2007. He first tasted a pie at a restaurant in Doubtful Sound, New Zealand, on the advice of his traveling companion. He is immediately enthusiastic and decides to introduce the pie to the Netherlands. So with success: “I notice now that most people really know what a pie is.”

For more information:

Fons van der Meij

Pom-Pie

Maessloot 6

2231 PX Rijnsbourg

+31 (0) 71 532 8838

+31 (0) 6 33044501

[email protected]

www.pom-pie.nl