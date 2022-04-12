Three floors of space | Imagicasa

In Brazil, you will find the Taperá Residence by architect Victor B. Ortiz. This seemingly simple house takes the native style and translates it into a contemporary scenario. With an abundance of natural light, the house shows how interesting architecture and livability can go hand in hand.

After graduating from Cornell University and Mackenzie University, Victor B. Ortiz founded his eponymous architectural practice. He focuses on designing unique yet livable spaces, using innovative technologies. Its projects mainly concern renovations, pavilions, architecture and urban design. This time, he designed a fluid, light and organic house. Not only this aspect, but also the green roof immediately catches the eye. The so-called Taperá style is known for its visual simplicity and openness. Ortiz has managed to preserve the essentials and combine them with modern living comfort. Taperá Residence has three floors that together form a luxurious residence where comfort and tranquility find the perfect setting. The top floor contains the main entrance, as well as the living room, kitchen, breakfast room and guest bathroom. Going down to the middle floor, you will find three beautiful suites with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view of the surroundings. On the ground floor, there is another living space, this time surrounded by glass. A home cinema and an outdoor area with terrace and dining area have also been set up here. The innovative light metal roof unites all the floors and at the same time, with its vegetation, ensures the incorporation of nature into the house. In addition, the curved edges of the roof provide protection from direct sunlight. Optimal ventilation and open connections between spaces are important in the Taperá residence. Thanks to the abundant daylight, the need for artificial lighting is minimal.

The minimal architecture of the design highlights traditional Brazilian furniture. The entire interior is therefore matched to the carefully selected design parts. Ortiz used local wood on all floors, both for furniture and windows. In order to integrate this material harmoniously into the interior, Ortiz also opted for earthy tones that subtly bring absolute coherence. Another central element of the interior was the marble, for example in the floor of the dining room. Ortiz also tried to keep the presence of iron to a minimum, which naturally enhances the building’s inviting warmth. The result is an intimate but impressive house that connects tradition with the present and where a relaxing atmosphere hovers between its four walls.

Victor B. Ortiz designed the Taperá residence and we feast our eyes on it. The traditional character of the architecture and furnishings is a respectful nod to local authenticity and is enhanced with modern lines. The sumptuous openness of the spaces makes us dream of the calm and tranquility that can undoubtedly be felt throughout the site.

Images courtesy of Victor B. Ortiz Architecture