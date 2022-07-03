ABC

ONS News† today, 03:20

Thousands of Sydney residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes, fearing further flooding. Australia’s biggest city has been battered by thunderstorms for days, and they will last at least until Monday, authorities say.

On Saturday, the city’s lower southwest received four times more rain than normal for the entire month of July.

“If you stay now and are trapped without power, water or other essentials, it could become too dangerous to save you,” a New South Wales State Rescue Service spokesperson told residents.

Fear of a repeat march

Authorities say people in low-lying areas should be aware that this month could get as bad as March this year, when eastern Australia was hit by the “worst flooding in history”, as the then described Prime Minister Morrison. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged beyond repair by the floods.