Thousands of Sydney residents evacuated over flood fears
ONS News†
Thousands of Sydney residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes, fearing further flooding. Australia’s biggest city has been battered by thunderstorms for days, and they will last at least until Monday, authorities say.
On Saturday, the city’s lower southwest received four times more rain than normal for the entire month of July.
“If you stay now and are trapped without power, water or other essentials, it could become too dangerous to save you,” a New South Wales State Rescue Service spokesperson told residents.
Fear of a repeat march
Authorities say people in low-lying areas should be aware that this month could get as bad as March this year, when eastern Australia was hit by the “worst flooding in history”, as the then described Prime Minister Morrison. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged beyond repair by the floods.
In the past 24 hours, 29 people have been rescued from their homes by emergency services. The national government has sent 100 troops and two helicopters to the area to help with rescue operations.
