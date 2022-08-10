Thousands of people evacuated to large fires in the south of France | Abroad
Due to the severe drought and the fact that the fire is partly raging on a rocky outcrop that is difficult to access, firefighters estimate that it will take another three days to extinguish the fire. Two of them were slightly injured. In Gironde, a southwestern region around Bordeaux, a fire broke out on Tuesday in Landiras, where a huge fire was already raging in July.
3,500 people were evacuated as a precaution from this forest area, where 1,000 hectares have already been destroyed. Most pines have been killed. In recent days, a few smaller fires have also broken out in the south-east (Drôme and Isère) and west (Charente) of France.
Firefighters rated the situation ‘very unfavorable’ due to yesterday’s windy and dry weather and are expected to work on extinguishing at least overnight. Along with images of the firefighters on Twitter, one can read: “Back to hell”. The message wishes a lot of courage to all “climate soldiers” and asks them to be careful.
In total, more than 50,000 hectares have burned in France this year. In July, the country recorded a record number of burned areas, according to the European Commission’s Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), which has been tracking such statistics since 2006.
