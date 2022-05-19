Thompson-Herah withdraws from Diamond League at Birmingham
Athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah will not play Friday in the second Diamond League game of the season. The five-time Olympic athletics champion retired from competition in Birmingham on Thursday.
“The decision not to come to Birmingham was taken as a precaution after she experienced some physical discomfort during training,” the Diamond League organization wrote on its website.
Thompson-Herah hopes to be back in action in competitions in the near future. In April, she set this year’s best time in the women’s 100 metres. She finished in 10.89 seconds in a Continental Cup competition at Walnut in the United States. Thompson-Herah raced to the semis that time. The athlete did not participate in the final without giving a reason.
The Jamaican sprinter won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics last summer: in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay. Four years earlier, in Rio de Janeiro, she had also won the 100 and 200 meters. She also won silver in the 4×100 meters relay.
At the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, she finished in the 200 meters behind world champion Dafne Schippers.
