A native Dutch digital asset management (DAM) expert, Binder, Thomas H. The company receives a majority investment from Lee Partners, LP (“DHL”), a leading private equity firm that invests in growth companies. This partnership will enable Binder to better support brands in managing the growing complexity of content so that good content can be optimally used to drive revenue growth. As part of this transaction, THL will acquire Inside Partners’ stake in Binder. The transaction is expected to close in early 2023.

Binder is headquartered in Amsterdam, with major offices in the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s powerful, intuitive and highly integrated DAM platform integrates the creation, management and delivery of diverse marketing content. This scalable cloud platform delivers superior digital customer experiences to thousands of companies around the world, including Spotify, Puma, Five Guys and Icelandair.

“Binder is at the forefront of what we believe has become the foundation for large-scale digital marketing,” said Cliff Langley and Jeff Swenson, managing directors of THL. “Technology is helping companies of all sizes strengthen relationships with their customers, driving revenue growth.”

“DAM is essential for brands looking to thrive in today’s and tomorrow’s digital economy,” said Bob Hickey, CEO of Binder. “Our platform is proven to help companies operate more efficiently, act faster, maximize marketing and digital investments, and ultimately gain a competitive advantage. The investment announced today will accelerate our growth through continued investment in product innovation and our partner ecosystem. This will enable us to scale with our customers and provide more brands with exceptional content experiences.”

THL’s partnership with Binder creates the company’s proprietary investment in SaaS products across sales, marketing and commerce. THL is also an investor in Bazaarvoice, a full-funnel shopper engagement platform for the collection, curation and display of user-generated content such as ratings and reviews, photos and videos; and Inriver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) software.

“We have devoted a lot of time and resources to understanding the technology needs of marketing and sales organizations,” said Jim Carlisle, THL’s managing director and head of both Technology & Business Solutions and the THL Automation Fund. “We are excited to support Binder in their mission to help customers further expand their business based on this knowledge.”

Chris Hall, who founded Binder in 2013 and continues to serve on the board of directors, says: “Binder has grown from a custom solution for one client 10 years ago to a $100 million annual revenue company employing more than 500 people. Bindies and serves 1.7 million users across nearly 4,000 brands worldwide. With this new partnership, we will be able to deliver even more value to our current and future customers.

THL will invest in Binder through both its flagship Fund IX and the Automation Fund

Arma Partners and Lincoln International acted as financial advisors to Binder on the transaction. William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor to THL.