“The wheels roll more easily thanks to a new lubrication system,” explains Alderman Van Leeuwen. “The entrance gates have also been replaced. The precedents were very sensitive. And we have a new registration column. It’s much more user-friendly.

At the column, the walkers press a button if they want to go to the other side. The overhead crane then slides over the passage, after which they can walk on the water to a height of a few meters.

The Water Board constructed the dam to prevent flooding of the new subdivision near the port when Lake Volkerak-Zoom is being used as a storage facility in the event of extreme flooding. There have been technical issues with the overhead crane since it opened in 2017. The bridge has not been used since a storm in August of last year.

The municipality and the Water Board met this spring. “We said to ourselves that it could not be the case that you come up with a beautiful project together and then it does not work”, explains Van Leeuwen. “This is why it was decided to carry out a major renovation of the overhead crane.

The costs are just under two tons. The Water Board pays two-thirds of the bill, the municipality one-third. The alderman is satisfied with the renovated bridge. “It is an enrichment for Tholen and I invite everyone to take a walk here by the water.”