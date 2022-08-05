This Zeeland candy maker knows what candy loves | Zeeland News

Summer series: made in Zeeland | with videoKitten licorice, coke bottles, gummy bears. Candies come in thousands of shapes. Chances are all these candy molds come from Deltavorm in Scharendijke. The approximately 1,500 new models the company designs each year find their way to candy makers around the world.



Elian van ‘t Westeinde



August 4, 2022



“If one side of the candy is flat, you can assume the shape was invented in Scharendijke,” says Nils Dogger, owner of Deltavorm. “We don’t make molds for hard candies, like mentos, ticlets or smints here.”

Dogger himself also likes to snack. Of course, exclusively from the sweets designed in his company. ,,I have a soft spot for sweet, sweet licorice. Van Slooten has a licorice that looks like a stone. A real snack. »

By age 6, Dogger was already hanging out in the shed of his parents, who ran the business with their associates. From 2000 he joined the company and after five years he took over. Orders are now going to candy makers around the world. Dots on a map indicate where: Australia, America, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa. ,,I would also like to give birth here, in New Caledonia.”

Arts and crafts