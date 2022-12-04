The Dutch do their Sinterklaas shopping well before December 5. Last Saturday was a busy day at the box office last week.

The number of card payments on the Saturday after Black Friday is not nearly as large. Perhaps buyers still wanted to take advantage of the bargains around the festival.

On Saturday, shoppers in Dutch stores paid 20.3 million times by debit or credit card, totaling more than 577 million euros. A week ago, the amount was higher. It paid 21.4 million for 635 million euros. Many retailers are still attracting customers with Black Friday-related discounts.

The Dutch Payments Association reported statistics on card payments and indicated that many shoppers did not wait until the last moment to make purchases last week. For example, on Thursday over the counter payments with debit and credit cards were 15 percent higher than normal Thursdays. The difference between Saturday, December 3 and a normal Saturday was as little as 5 percent.

According to the association, it is difficult to gauge whether the Dutch national team’s match on Saturday had an impact on buying behaviour. Payment statistics are not tracked hourly. However, by 2.15 pm the cash register was bustling. The Dutch game against the USA started at 4pm.

Online, last Black Friday (November 25) is the busiest day of the year for payments.

