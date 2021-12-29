this will change on january 1

With the publication of the 2022 Tax Plan in the Official Journal, new rules will come into force on January 1, 2022. Our sister site Cm: lists the most important for entrepreneurs.

The tax plan was approved by both Chambers and published this week in the Official Journal. This means that the following changes will officially come into effect on January 1, 2022.

More profits with a low corporate tax rate

Most profits in corporation tax (Vbp) fall below the low rate of 15 percent. The first tranche will be increased from 245,000 to 395,000 euros. Above this amount, entrepreneurs pay 25.8% vbp.

Choose a fiscal moment for stock options

Salary stock options are a form of salary and tax must be paid on it. This now happens when options are converted to stocks. An employee can always choose this time, but it can only be done if the shares are tradable and therefore the money is actually available.

WKR free space

Although the free space within the work-related expenses regime will return to the old level, it has been decided to extend it retroactively for 2021. This decision will come into force on January 1, 2022. Just like the plan tax 2021 retroactively increased the free space to 3% on the first 400,000 euros, the 2022 tax plan will do the same for the free space for 2021.

Targeted exemption from teleworking

The homework allowance paid by many employers will no longer be at the expense of the free space of the WKR from January 1, provided that the company remains within the limits of an allowance of 2 euros per day worked. This amount was calculated by Nibud, but is based on lower energy prices. Some employers increase compensation, but the excess comes at the expense of free space.

Reduction in addition to the addition of professional electric cars

The additional tariff for private use of an electric utility vehicle (EV) will be phased out from next year. In 2022, the rebate for electric vehicles will be 6%, bringing the bill to 16%. For a car with a fossil fuel engine, this represents 22% of the catalog value. The maximum amount to which the 16 percent applies, the so-called cap, will also be reduced. This goes from 40,000 to 35,000 euros.

Increase BPM

The BPM, intended to levy an additional tax on cars emitting CO2, will increase. The different BPM categories have been adjusted: the upper emission limits have been lowered further. Fares in these categories will also gradually increase, so more BPM will have to be paid for polluting cars.

Increase percentages of MIA support

As of January 1, 2022, the percentages of support for the environmental investment deduction (MIA) will increase from 13.5%, 27% and 36% to 27, 36 and 45% respectively.

employee discounts

The tax credit for employees is gradually being phased out. In 2022, this will drop from 6% to 5.86% for revenues of 36,650 euros. The new percentages are as follows:

Income from work employee discounts

up to € 10,351 4.541% x earned income

from € 10,351 to € 22,357 € 470 + 28.461% x (activity income – € 10,351)

from € 22,357 to € 36,650 € 3,887 + 2,610% x (activity income – € 22,357)

from € 36,650 to € 109,347 € 4,260 – 5,860% x (activity income – € 36,650)

from 109,347 € 0 €

Reduction of the income tax rate

The income tax of the first bracket goes from 31.7% to 37.07%. The first bracket applies to aggregate income up to 69,398 euros. The rate for retirees will also drop from 19.2% to 19.17%.

Reduced combined income discount (IACK)

The maximum IACK with is reduced by 318 euros per year. With this reduction, other social security programs are funded, for example the Paid Parental Leave Act, which, like the IACK, focuses on working parents. It was agreed in the new coalition agreement that the IACK will disappear for new cases from 2024. From 2037, the regime will therefore be a thing of the past.

Follow Executive Finance on LinkedIn!