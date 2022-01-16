This very explicit film is proving extremely popular on Netflix



Lars von Trier has built his career on provocative films. So much so that it would be almost a surprise if he now releases a film that turns out not to be controversial.

The filmmaker often pushes the boundaries of what you can expect from a mainstream film. His two-part erotic odyssey Nymphomaniac is a perfect example. The film follows a self-diagnosed woman and takes the audience on a journey through her sexual excesses.

Big hit on Netflix

Nymphomaniac is a story in eight chapters, told in two volumes. The whole thing takes no less than 325 explicit minutes.

According to Flix Patrol, Vol. 1 of Nymphomaniac extremely popular on Netflix. So much so that the film ended up in the top 10 of the most watched films in no less than seven countries.

Originally Obtained Nymphomaniac an NC-17 rating from the MPAA in the United States. For the director, this was reason enough to pull out all the stops, with which the film finally went to the “unclassified” cinema.

The first film earned $13 million at the box office. The second part was good for nearly $5 million. This made it a hit, as the two parts together cost $4.5 million to make. And now the first film is enjoying new success on Netflix.