This shed-like beach house is located in Te Arai, New Zealand

You Arai is a town on the north island of New Zealand, a hundred kilometers above Auckland. Here it is beach house which looks like a shed, or rather: a large wooden farm shed. And perhaps that was the intention of Fearon Hay Architects, an architectural firm with offices in Los Angeles and Auckland.

The house is a modern translation of a cabin in the woods and one nod to traditional farms in areas of New Zealand where agriculture is practiced. The layered house combines the best of both worlds: the lush nature of the coniferous forest on the one hand, and the vastness of the sea, beach and dunes on the other.

A beach house that serves as a vacation home and home base for the family

The residents wanted to build a house that could serve as a vacation home for their family with four young adults and for large groups. It was to become a base for long walks and bike rides in nature, and in summer to swim in the ocean. In winter, you should be able to retire there for comfortable meals at the large dining table and good conversations by the fireplace.

Sonja hawkins, New Zealand interior designer with whom the architectural firm has collaborated, has chosen to link the interior to the environment. For example by the wooden sliding doors, which provide subtle shades of light in the house and can be fully opened. The woodwork becomes more and more beautiful by the bad weather and therefore blends perfectly with the raw nature.

