This popular film on Netflix is ​​now attracting a lot of viewers



Films about slavery and the human suffering that accompanies it come in many forms. The terrible situation that humanity imposed on itself at the time is also increasingly portrayed in different ways.

The gripping drama Harriet shines a light on the situation from a heroine’s stand against the oppressors and is now doing well with viewers on Netflix.

The lead role in the biopic is for actress Cynthia Erivo and the direction was in the hands of Kasi Lemmons. The Netflix movie is described as “exuberant” And “inspiring” and the film has been in Netflix’s Top 10 for some time now, now in seventh place.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the Tomatometer scores an excellent 74% after 235 reviews. The audience score is 97%.

“Harriet is a heartfelt tribute to a central figure in American history, albeit undermined by her frustratingly stereotypical approach,” according to the consensus of critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Do you want to see Harriet, you can find the movie on Netflix.

In the 19th century, Harriet Tubman wanted to abolish slavery. She herself was also a slave for a long time, but in 1849 she managed to escape. She then makes it her mission to help countless fellow Southerners escape through the so-called smuggling routes, also known as the Underground Railroad.